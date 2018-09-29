× ODOC searching for OKC fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for Landon Turner, a parole absconder that is considered armed and dangerous.

Turner is described as African-American, 5 feet tall, 5 inches tall, and weighing about 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

When he walked away, he was serving time for distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent out of Oklahoma County.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.