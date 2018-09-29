× OKC Zoo announces death of Indian rhino

OKLAHOMA CITY – “The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is sad to announce the death of male Indian rhinoceros, Chandra, 33. Zoo caretakers discovered Chandra in his habitat yard Friday, September 28, at approximately 1 p.m.”

Chandra was born at the Los Angeles Zoo and has been at the OKC Zoo since 1990.

The zoo says he was not exhibiting any abnormal behavior on the day of this death.

A necropsy (animal autopsy, including histopathology) is being conducted to help determine the cause of death.

Three weeks ago, Chandra and his mate, Niki, 11, officially moved into their home at Sanctuary Asia. According the the OKC Zoo, both Chandra and Niki transitioned well into their nearly 5-acre habitat.

“Chandra was an amazing animal and ambassador for his species who connected not only with his caretakers but generations of OKC Zoo guests, and he will be missed,” said Nick Newby, OKC Zoo’s assistant curator of large mammals. “We are dedicated to providing the best care and welfare possible to the animals entrusted to us and unfortunately death is part of this process.”

The median life expectancy for Indian rhinos according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)’s Species Survival Statistics is 30.4 years.

The zoo invites the public to post favorite photos and memories of Chandra on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.