UPDATE: police call off search for possible armed suspect in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond police have called off the search for a possible armed suspect near 2nd and 15th in Edmond.

Officers were not able to locate a suspect.

Authorities say it is possible there was just a citizen with a BB gun reported to police.

Police were telling local residents in the neighborhoods nearby to stay inside their homes as they search.