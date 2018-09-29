× Sooners Lead Baylor After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team leads Baylor 14-6 after one quarter at Owen Field in Norman.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was disciplined for being late to a team meeting, and did not start the game, with Austin Kendall getting his first career start at quarterback.

Oklahoma was forced to punt on the opening possession, and Baylor’s Chris Platt muffed the punt, with Curtis Bolton recovering for the Sooners at the Baylor 10-yard line.

Two plays later, Murray was in at quarterback, and passed to Lee Morris for a 9-yard touchdown to give OU a 7-0 lead with 12:58 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s next possession ended with another score, as Murray passed over the middle to Grant Calcaterra in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to give OU a 14-0 lead with 8:38 to play in the first quarter.

Baylor was helped by two 15-yard penalties on Oklahoma on the ensuing possession, and took advantage, as Charlie Brewer zipped a pass over the middle to Denzel Mims for a 13-yard touchdown.

The extra point was missed and it was 14-6 Sooners with 2:42 to play in the first quarter.

Murray is 5-for-5 passing for 65 yards.

Oklahoma is wearing their alternate “rough rider” uniforms, with white helmets and pants and crimson jerseys.