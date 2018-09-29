Stillwater girl who died after skateboard accident is remembered with statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - An 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by an SUV while riding a skateboard now has a statue in her memory.

Anna Diaz passed away after the accident, which happened right in front of her house back in January.

“Every time we open the door, every time we go check the mail, anytime you’re ever out in the front yard at all, that’s the reminder, the realization that every time you open the door it’s the reality," said Anna's mother, Bethany Diaz.

To honor her daughter, her family had a marble statue made in her image. It stands in their front yard surrounded by a memorial garden.

"I remember her running around laughing and the laughter that she had," said Diaz, who told us the statue and garden provide a place of peace.

Anna's friends also come to the garden to remember her.

“It looks a lot like her," said Isabel Covington. "It has her smile and her love.”

"Even when she was having a bad day, she would always be smiling and just laughing, and just in a good mood," said Mollie Reckley.

Anna's mother says she hopes her daughter's story will inspire others to be thankful.

"We take life, we take every day for granted and you don't realize it until something like this happens," said Diaz.

Anna was passionate about giving to the homeless.

A donation drive has been set up in her memory and has already received dozens of bags of clothing.

You can donate here and contact the drive at annas.heart@yahoo.com.