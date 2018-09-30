× Enid police: Armed robbery suspect identified in fatal officer-involved shooting

ENID, Okla. – An armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting last week in Enid has been identified.

On September 27, just before 10:30 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Famous Footwear retail store on Owen K. Garriott Road in Enid.

Captain Tim Jacobi with Enid police said they were able to quickly obtain information about the suspect and vehicle when they learned he was armed with a handgun and knife.

Soon after, police said the car was spotted near Rupe and Hayes. The suspect reportedly led officers through several southside neighborhoods before coming to a stop at Frantz and Washington.

In a press release, Jacobi said “The suspect exited the car brandishing a weapon. He ignored numerous commands to drop the weapon before pointing it directly at the officers. The officers shot the suspect, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Enid police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Joey Nelson, of Enid.

No officers or citizens were injured. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.