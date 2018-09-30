× Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Okmulgee County after an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

On September 29, a deputy with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of a motorcycle in Okmulgee.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Belmont and Sherman when the motorcyclist crashed.

According to the sheriff’s office, “the suspect and deputy were then involved in an encounter which resulted in the deputy firing his weapon at the suspect.”

Officials say the suspect was shot and died at the scene.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to investigate the incident.

The deputy was not injured and was placed on administrative leave pending OSBI’s investigation.