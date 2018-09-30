Man recovering after being shot in foot at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot in east Tulsa.

Officials responded to an apartment complex near 27th and Memorial just before 10 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call.

When police arrived, they found a 59-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound on his foot.

Witnesses told police they heard several shots fired and saw a man run into one of the apartments at the complex.

“What we know is that there was some kind of disturbance, altercation, argument, in the parking lot and there was several shots fired at the one man who was struck at least once,” Sgt. Brian Bryden with the Tulsa Police Department told FOX 23.

Police interviewed two persons of interest, but have not released any other details.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.