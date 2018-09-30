Police searching for suspects who allegedly shot at Oklahoma home 

MIAMI, Okla. – Police in northeastern Oklahoma are investigating what they suspect was a targeted attack against a resident in Miami.

On September 29, just before 2:30 a.m., police received a call of multiple gunshots in the area near 1st Ave. NW and G St. NW.

According to the Miami Police Department, the resident said “he went outside his residence and observed two unknown African American males outside his house with guns. He then ran back inside the house and heard several pops.”

Outside of the home, approximately 15 shell cases were found.

Police say the house had several bullet holes in it.

The suspects fled the scene in a small, dark-colored car and were pursued by police. They crashed the car near BJ Tunnell and P St. NW and fled on foot into a wooded area. At the time, officials said the suspects were armed and still on the run.

Police believe it may have been a targeted attack and was not a random incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at (918) 542-5585.