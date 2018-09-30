× Sooners Slip in One Poll, Cowboys Rise

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State won their respective football games on Saturday, but one poll didn’t reflect that on Sunday.

Oklahoma dropped one spot in the Associated Press poll from 6th to 7th after beating Baylor 66-33.

The Sooners stayed 5th in the coaches poll.

Oklahoma State is ranked once again in the AP poll at #25, while remaining 21st in the coaches poll.

The Cowboys beat Kansas 48-28 in Lawrence Saturday.

Oklahoma faces Texas this Saturday at 11:00 am in Dallas.

Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State at 2:30 pm Saturday in Stillwater.