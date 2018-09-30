Stores prepare for liquor law changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE Okla. ---- A change is coming to stores that sell beer and alcohol. In just a few hours, grocery stores in the metro will have alcohol to sell.

The new liquor law goes into effect Monday.

"We haven't sold beer in a week because there hasn't been any to sell," said Charlie Bert, store manager at GFF Foods.

The constitutional amendment allows liquor stores to sell cold beer and grocery and convenience stores to sell strong beer and wine. State lodges also will be able to sell alcohol.

"We could sell one up to 14.9% now we can sell beer up to 8.9%," said Bert.Starting in one-day customers will be able buy high point beer, and GFF Foods is ready for it.

"It's exciting a lot more varieties. We're excited about the wine too because food and wine kind of go together," said Bert.Liquor stores are also gearing up for the changes.

"The big thing is we get to sell cold, we get to sell chilled wine and chilled beer," said Bryan Kerr.

Kerr with Moore Liquor said the changes make shopping more convenient for customers.

Kerr who is also president of the Oklahoma Retail Liquor Association said, don't worry there will be still be some low point beers in stores.

"It's just not the same 3.2 beer, so beer is brewed in different styles and it goes all the way from 1 percent alcohol to 30 percent," said Kerr.

Kerr said the new laws also mean more competition for liquor stores, "the new law benefits the consumer come a what it doesn't really benefit is the liquor stores." Kerr said the law now gives consumers more options.

"Now there's a strong beer and wine store on every corner already, plus all of the grocery convenience stores," he said.

Anyone selling high-point beer and liquor will now have to be 18 years of age and have a liquor license; 21 year old to sell in liquor stores.