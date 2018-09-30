× Two men electrocuted in Bricktown canal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were electrocuted in the Bricktown canal tonight.

Firefighters were called out to the scene on Mickey Mantle Dr shortly after 8 o’clock.

Firefighter crews say one man fell into the canal and swam to the side grabbing a light pedestal, it is a short light pole at the edge of the water about three feet tall.

Firefights are not sure if the light pedestal was broken before or after the man grabbed it. The pedestal shocked the man.

Bystanders say that another man tried to help the first victim when he was also electrocuted. Both men had to be pulled from the water.

Firefighters say the men were in cardiac arrest and CPR was performed. Paramedics were able to get a pulse of one of the men before both were rushed to the hospital.