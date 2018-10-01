Blake Shelton’s ‘Ole Red’ restaurant celebrates one year in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A little restaurant in a small town that happens to have a lot of star power turned one over the weekend!

It’s been one year since Blake Shelton opened his restaurant ‘Ole Red’ in Tishomingo.

And to celebrate, the restaurant held a party and NBC’s Season 14 of The Voice star Spensha Baker performed.

“I have the chills right now. I can’t believe I’m inside of Blake’s vision,” Baker told KTEN before taking the stage. “I think God brings people into your journey to add to you and that’s exactly what The Voice did for me.”

Baker, who was on Team Blake, came in fourth that season, forever changing her life and allowing her to perform in places across the country – even in a small Oklahoma town.

Since the opening of Ole Red in Oklahoma, Shelton has opened a second location in Nashville, Tennessee, and plans to expand to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, according to KTEN.