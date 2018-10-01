Cale Gundy Fills in For Ill Lincoln Riley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was sick on Monday and missed his weekly news conference in Norman.

OU co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy filled in for Riley, and talked, among other things, about how the Sooners have been able to get really good players at the quarterback position over the years.

At the moment, they have Kyler Murray, who was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after his game against Baylor last Saturday, and is among the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy.