Civic Center warning theater lovers about fake ‘Hamilton’ tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – It will likely be one of the hottest tickets in 2019, and scammers are already taking notice.

The buzz began earlier this year when OKC Broadway announced that its 2019 lineup would feature ‘Hamilton,’ one of the most popular shows on Broadway right now.

“Hamilton” follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. It has become a beloved show, winning 11 Tony Awards in 2015.

‘Hamilton’ will be shown at the Civic Center Music Hall from July 30, 2019 through August 18, 2019.

While many theater lovers are already clambering to get their hands on tickets, officials with the Civic Center Music Hall say scammers are taking notice.

In an email to subscribers, the organization said that it has already seen advertisements for ‘illegitimate tickets.’

“We know you are as excited as we are about OKC Broadway presenting HAMILTON in Summer 2019. Unfortunately, we have also noticed that unauthorized sources are already trying to sell illegitimate tickets. Tickets for HAMILTON are not currently on sale. Tickets will go on sale in Spring 2019. The only tickets currently being sold are with an OKC Broadway season subscription package available through the OKCBroadway.com website only. If you run across people, websites, facebook events, or anything that says tickets are available, they are not legitimate. We cannot guarantee those tickets and you will likely pay double or triple the price,” the email read.