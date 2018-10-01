× Construction on new hotel, MAPS 3 convention center underway

OKLAHOMA CITY – Construction on a new hotel and Maps 3 convention center is now underway following a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

On Monday, representatives from Omni Hotels and Resorts joined OKC city officials for a groundbreaking ceremony on the new downtown OKC Omni Hotel and Maps 3 convention center.

The soon-to-be 17-story hotel and convention center will bring 605 more hotel rooms and 50,000 square feet of meeting space to downtown OKC.

Located right across from the Chesapeake Arena and over looking the new 70-acre Scissortail Park, the new grounds will include several restaurants, bars, a rooftop pool and a 20-acre park.

Omni OKC is expected to have an economic impact of over $75 million and bring in hundreds of jobs.

Construction on Omni OKC is expected to be complete by 2021.