Cooking with Kyle: Balsamic-roasted carrots

Posted 4:30 pm, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26PM, October 1, 2018

This perfect fall recipe is diet-friendly, easy, and very different from traditional glazed carrots. If you prefer a sweeter dish, add 3 T honey to the balsamic vinegar and whisk.

Kyle says roasting enhances natural sugars in the carrots and additional sweetener is not necessary. Serves 4-6. Recipe may be multiplied as needed.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb carrots, scrubbed and sliced or 1 lb baby carrots
  • 4 T Olive oil
  • 3 T balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 t coarse salt
  • 1/2 t pepper
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, minced (or 1/2 t dehydrated garlic)
  • 2 T fresh Thyme (or 2 t dried Thyme)

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. In a baking pan, toss together the carrots, salt, pepper, garlic, oil and 1/2 of the balsamic vinegar. Spread carrots evenly in one layer on pan.
  3. Roast 15-18 minutes.
  4. Remove pan from oven; agitate and shake pan to move carrots about. Drizzle with remaining balsamic vinegar.
  5. Return to oven. Continue to roast 5-7 minutes or until roasted to desired tenderness.
  6. Remove from oven. Add thyme and lightly toss.