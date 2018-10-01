Cooking with Kyle: Balsamic-roasted carrots

This perfect fall recipe is diet-friendly, easy, and very different from traditional glazed carrots. If you prefer a sweeter dish, add 3 T honey to the balsamic vinegar and whisk.

Kyle says roasting enhances natural sugars in the carrots and additional sweetener is not necessary. Serves 4-6. Recipe may be multiplied as needed.

Ingredients:

1 lb carrots, scrubbed and sliced or 1 lb baby carrots

4 T Olive oil

3 T balsamic vinegar

1/2 t coarse salt

1/2 t pepper

1-2 cloves garlic, minced (or 1/2 t dehydrated garlic)

2 T fresh Thyme (or 2 t dried Thyme)

Directions: