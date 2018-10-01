Cooking with Kyle: Balsamic-roasted carrots

This perfect fall recipe is diet-friendly, easy, and very different from traditional glazed carrots. If you prefer a sweeter dish, add 3 T honey to the balsamic vinegar and whisk.
Kyle says roasting enhances natural sugars in the carrots and additional sweetener is not necessary. Serves 4-6. Recipe may be multiplied as needed.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb carrots, scrubbed and sliced or 1 lb baby carrots
- 4 T Olive oil
- 3 T balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 t coarse salt
- 1/2 t pepper
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced (or 1/2 t dehydrated garlic)
- 2 T fresh Thyme (or 2 t dried Thyme)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a baking pan, toss together the carrots, salt, pepper, garlic, oil and 1/2 of the balsamic vinegar. Spread carrots evenly in one layer on pan.
- Roast 15-18 minutes.
- Remove pan from oven; agitate and shake pan to move carrots about. Drizzle with remaining balsamic vinegar.
- Return to oven. Continue to roast 5-7 minutes or until roasted to desired tenderness.
- Remove from oven. Add thyme and lightly toss.