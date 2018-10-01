Couple wanted in connection to deadly stabbing near Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma are searching for two people wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Deputies from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding 22-year-old Miranda Lynne Ree.

Investigators say Ree is wanted for the murder of Bryan Chaney. Chaney was found stabbed to death near Broken Arrow late last month.

Authorities say Ree may be traveling on a black motorcycle with her boyfriend, Christopher Del Rio. The pair may be in the Tulsa or Rogers County area.

Del Rio is wanted on a complaint of accessory to first-degree murder.

Miranda Lynne Ree and Christopher Del Rio should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, you are asked to call 911.