Deputies, firefighters rescue Boots the cat from side of silo

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Thanks to the hard work of Cleveland County deputies and Slaughterville firefighters, a cat named Boots is safe and sound!

On September 29, at around 12:30 p.m., two deputies were dispatched to 4700 Banner Road for an animal welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found two-year-old Boots stuck on the side of a 150-foot silo about 40 to 50 feet in the air.

Deputies attempted to get Boots down with a ladder, but the ladder was not long enough, so deputies called the Slaughterville Fire Department for help.

Firefighters arrived on scene and crews were able to save Boots.

Officials say Boots’ owner was “very happy” and said crews “went above and beyond the call of duty.”