Enid man charged after allegedly killing cat in pentagram

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after being accused of killing a cat inside a pentagram.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, 23-year-old Skyler Jason Gregg was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a cat multiple times, killing it back in March.

An affidavit obtained by the newspaper says that officers were called to the 1300 block of W. Rupe in reference to an ‘animal sacrifice’ on March 23.

When officers arrived, they found a dead cat in the middle of a pentagram made of salt.

Witnesses told police that they saw Gregg come out of the house in a witch’s robe.

The Enid News & Eagle says that Gregg told officers that the cat bit him, and then he heard his god “Erebus” tell him to kill it.

Gregg was charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

According to online court records, his next court appearance is set for Oct. 29.