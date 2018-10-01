He has the state’s 1st ever home brewer license and a unique perspective on Oklahoma’s new liquor laws.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA -- Dry county or not, since the early 1980's, Don McKay has never had to walk very far to get a good, cold glass of full strength beer, a glass of his own wine, or even a wine cooler.

"I gave away a whole lot more than I ever drank," he states.

You name it. He's made it in this back yard, wood, welding, and now brewing shop.

A little grain, some hops, and special yeast go together in specific order for a batch of his 'Heffi'.

Let it all sit a while and you've got beer in five gallon batches.

Don takes the plastic seal off a bucket of his latest batch, stirs it a little, and says, "It's doing exactly like it's supposed to."

He makes his wine coolers from Welch's Grape Juice, and even some old bottles of real wine leftover from his old vintage days.

"You could drink it but you wouldn't really like it," he chuckles.

Don's dad used to make his own beer from bread yeast and malt he bought at the local drug store.

"It was just alcohol," he recalls.

Don and the rest of the McKays took their little home operation to another level.

He opens a freezer and boasts, "I can put seven kegs in here with five on tap."

They never sold any but politicians have been to parties out back and some law enforcement too, before his place became strictly legal.

"They never complained or turned me in," laughs McKay.

Back in 2011, when the current batch of new liquor laws was still brewing in the state's consciousness, the legislature finally made some rules that allowed for amateur brew masters like Don.

He went out and got the very first home-brew license ever issued.

"It is history, I guess," he says looking at it in a frame on the wall.

McKay has no real interest in visiting his local grocer to find a new craft beer, not when he can make it himself.

But he does say it's about time other people can.

"Our state is really behind the times," he says.

Discussions about current events, politics, and even new laws are commonplace around here.

They just go down easier over a glass of something your host might have made special just for this kind of occasion.