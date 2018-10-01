× Local man loses half of finger after infection from fishing at Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – A fisherman lost half of his finger from an infection after fishing at Lake Texoma.

With the striper fish biting at Lake Texoma right now, Jay Ernst is warning others to watch out for fish fins, hook pokes, cuts, as well as fish teeth abrasions after he lost part of his ring finger.

Ernst says about 8 weeks ago he got a small cut on his finger from a fish fin and hook poke while at the lake.

That small cut swelled up and eventually got infected. He went to the doctor to get antibiotics, but he says it didn’t help.

Last week, he got it amputated because the infection got into the joint and went up the bone towards his hand.

Ernst says he will be much more careful with his hands while he’s fishing from now on.