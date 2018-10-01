× Man arrested for DUI after allegedly running over wife with car

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested for DUI after he accidentally ran over his wife with a car.

Emergency crews responded to the area near SE 79th and Shields just before 3 a.m. on Monday in reference to a woman trapped under a car.

Police say a man had dropped off his wife at their home and left to go get something. When he came back, he was unable to see his wife in the driveway and hit her.

The man and a neighbor were able to get the car off of her.

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the man was arrested for DUI.