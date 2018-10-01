Metro man wanted after woman says he, his dog attacked her with hammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for a man and his dog, accused of viciously attacking a woman with a hammer. His girlfriend allegedly took part in the attack as well, leaving the victim with 10 staples in her leg and a broken arm and ribs.

It happened while the victim said she was walking through a wooded area near Reno and S. Villa, which police described as a transient camp. She said an argument between herself and the couple escalated.

According to court documents, that's when she was attacked by Jason Stone and his girlfriend, possibly named "Vickie" or "Gigglez."

The affidavit states "Vickie hit her in the arm with a metal pipe, knocking her to the ground."

Then, "Jason ordered his dog, Felon, to attack her" - a dog police described as a pit bull - while Jason was "hitting and kicking her in the face and body." He even allegedly "hit her several times in the head with a hammer."

"There's no way to defend yourself when you've got a dog at your feet and people hitting you with a hammer and a bar," the victim said.

She told police she was knocked unconscious and was alone when she woke up. She went to a neighbor's house who called 911.

Police said crime like this isn't uncommon in areas like transient camps and they urge anyone who is a victim of similar crimes to come forward and make a report.

"There's no law down there in the camps, and a lot of times they don't report what's going on," Capt. Bo Mathews said. "That's why we try to patrol them or we try to make sure we know where they're at and keep everybody safe."

Now, police are looking for Stone, wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police said his girlfriend could face charges for her alleged role in the crime, as well.