Murray and Brailford Honored by Big 12

A pair of college football players from the state were honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Murray was 17-for-21 passing for 432 yards and six touchdowns, plus ran for 45 yards and a score in OU’s 66-33 win over Baylor last Saturday.

It’s Murray’s third Big 12 weekly honor of the season.

Oklahoma State defensive end Jordan Brailford is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Brailford had eight tackles, five tackles for a loss, and three sacks in the Cowboys’ 48-28 win at Kansas last Saturday.

It’s Brailford’s first career Big 12 weekly honor.