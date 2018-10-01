Oklahoma beer law changes celebrated at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's laws have changed when it comes to alcohol.

Many are now heading to the stores to purchase full-strength beer and wine through ways previously not possible. At the State Capitol, state beer industry members gathered to celebrate those changes. Some of them had to rein in their excitement as the Budweiser Clydesdales were on hand.

"When I filed the original legislation in 2015 for cold beer, I never anticipated we would end up here, but it's an exciting day," said Sen. Stephanie Bice, (R) Dist. 22.

Oklahomans voted to change the laws in 2016, but Lisette Barnes, President of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, says the two years in between then and now were necessary. Tweaks had to be made to laws and companies themselves had to make sure they had the resources, staff and licenses necessary.

But, it's not just about the beer.

"The state has no dry counties now because all 16 counties voted to go wet," Barnes said.

Now, all of Oklahoma's 77 counties are permitted to serve alcohol.

Additionally, wine can now be found on grocery store shelves.

Liquor stores are also no longer limited in what they can sell. Those stores are now permitted to sell items other than alcohol as long as the sale of those items doesn't make up for more than 20% of their monthly profit.

This is the biggest change in alcohol laws since Oklahomans voted overwhelmingly to repeal prohibition in 1959.

Liquor, however, cannot be sold in grocery stores and gas stations. You still have to go to the liquor store for that.