Oklahoma City man dies after vehicle crash on I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man died from his injuries following a crash on I-35.

It happened on Sunday, at around 9:30 p.m., on I-35 at Grand in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Troung Nguyen was driving northbound on the interstate when he “departed the roadway to the right, crossing all lanes of traffic and then striking a median barrier wall.”

Nguyen was taken to the hospital where he later died from head and chest injuries.

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to unsafe speed.