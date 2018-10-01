× Oklahoma State Election Board warning residents about potential scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – State officials are warning residents about a potential voting scam.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says it was notified by the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors about a potential scam targeting Oklahoma residents.

The scheme involves scammers calling residents, saying they can register them to vote over the phone.

However, authorities say voters cannot be registered over the phone.

Officials warn that you should not give out your personal information over the phone.

Also, election officials and legitimate voter advocacy groups will never offer to register you to vote or send you absentee ballots based solely on a phone conversation.

If you receive a call like this, call the Oklahoma State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 and report it as soon as possible.

Authorities say similar calls have been reported in other states and are currently under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.