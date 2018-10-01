× One man dead after being electrocuted in Bricktown Canal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have confirmed that one man has died as a result of being electrocuted in the Bricktown Canal.

On Sunday night, officials say 23-year-old Wesley Seely was leaning against a bollard light, a 4-foot post, along the canal.

Suddenly, city officials say the bollard toppled over, sending Seely into the canal.

Investigators say he tried grabbing onto the bollard to help pull himself out of the water. However, he touched live wires and electrocuted himself.

A second man who tried to jump into the water to help Seely was also shocked.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, both men were in cardiac arrest. A short time later, Seely was pronounced dead.

The other victim’s name and condition have not been released.

City officials say those bollard lights are 20-years-old and were put in place when the canal was first constructed.

Now, crews are inspecting them to make sure they are secure.