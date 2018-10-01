× OSBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

On September 29, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of a motorcycle in Okmulgee.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Belmont and Sherman when the motorcyclist, now identified as Justin Snelson, 54, of Beggs, crashed.

According to the sheriff’s office, “the suspect and deputy were then involved in an encounter which resulted in the deputy firing his weapon at the suspect.”

Officials say Snelson was shot and died at the scene.

The deputy was not injured and was placed on administrative leave pending OSBI’s investigation.

OSBI says they are not releasing the name of the officer involved at this time.