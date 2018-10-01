× Police: One man injured in reported shooting in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Police in Norman are investigating reports of a shooting near the city’s downtown area.

Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers with the Norman Police Department received a 911 call from a witness who heard gunshots in the 400 block of E. Comanche Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they couldn’t find a scene or a victim.

A short time later, police learned a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials with the Norman Police Department say the incident is currently under investigation.