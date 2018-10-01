× Woman recovering after being clipped by train in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman are investigating after a woman was clipped by a train last weekend.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Norman Police Department learned that a pedestrian had been struck by a train near the Boyd Street railroad crossing.

Investigators learned that 24-year-old Jordan Weaver was walking alongside the railroad tracks when she was clipped by the train.

The train engineer for Burlington Northern Santa Fe told police that he saw Weaver walking near the tracks, sounded the train’s horn and attempted to slow down.

However, Weaver didn’t heed the warning and was clipped by the train.

Officials with the Norman Police Department say they believe Weaver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Weaver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision still remains under investigation.