Affidavit: Cabbage Patch doll leads deputies to alleged burglary ring

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say a child’s doll led them to a major burglary ring in Choctaw.

Last month, deputies with the sheriff’s office discovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items at a Choctaw home, near N.E. 36th and Choctaw Rd.

According to a search warrant affidavit, deputies began their investigation into the home after a doll was seen online.

On Sept. 4, a victim called the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office after noticing “a Cabbage Patch doll matching one stolen in the burglary was being sold on an online classified website.”

Investigators say the victim spotted the doll for sale on ‘Letgo’ and was being sold by “Craft Pirate.”

Ultimately, investigators were able to track down the seller.

According to the search warrant affidavit, deputies attempted to speak with the seller and immediately noticed items that matched the description of other pieces of stolen property.

Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for the property and seized items like hunting gear, power tools and video games.