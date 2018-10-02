Ardmore police taking closer look at 45-year-old cold case

ARDMORE, Okla. – After nearly five decades, authorities in one Oklahoma community are taking a closer look at one of the area’s oldest unsolved murder cases.

On Oct. 24, 1973, J.C. Dunn was shot to death inside his Ardmore home.

The Ardmore coach and teacher was found deceased in his bathroom, and investigators realized that his wallet and money were missing.

For the past 45 years, the case has gone unsolved.

Now, officials at the Ardmore Police Department say they are taking a closer look at the case in hopes of bringing a suspect to justice.

“We thought, ‘Well, we better get our hands on it and our eyes on it and see what we can do with it before time runs out on some of the people we can speak with,'” said Capt. Keith Ingle, with the Ardmore Police Department.

Ingle says some evidence has been lost over the years, and it is becoming difficult to track down witnesses.

“I’ve had a couple people that I’ve contacted that are going to come in and talk to me,” Ingle told KXII. “I’ve spoken with one so far that has given me an avenue to take.”

Ingle says even if he can’t get an arrest in the case, he hopes to bring Dunn’s family some closure.

If you have any information on the case, call Ardmore police at (580) 221-2524.