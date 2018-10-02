Cache police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 80-year-old man

CACHE, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a woman who has been connected to a hit-and-run crash in Cache.

On Sept. 27, officers with the Cache Police Department began investigating a hit-and-run accident in the 1000 block of W. E. Ave.

Investigators say an 80-year-old man was struck by a Honda Accord.

However, the driver refused to stop.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition.

KSWO reports that the driver has been identified as 45-year-old Sonya Tahchawwickah.

Authorities say Tahchawwickah was last seen in Lawton.

If you have any information on the crime, call Cache police at (580) 355-2653.