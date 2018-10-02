Deputies investigating elaborate case of credit card fraud

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are trying to solve what appears to be an elaborate case of credit card fraud in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says someone is using fake cards to withdraw thousands from bank accounts across the metro.

Investigators believe the alleged suspect is using a credit card skimmer in order to make the fake ones.

The sheriff’s office has released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 713-1017.