Don’t forget! Voter registration deadline for Oklahoma’s general election almost here 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The deadline to register to vote in the state’s general election in November is less than two weeks away.

Oklahoma’s general election will be held November 6, and those who are not registered to vote have until October 12 – the last day you can register.

Voter registration application forms can be downloaded from the state’s election board website here or picked up at a variety of locations including your county election board, local libraries, post offices and tag agencies.

Completed forms must be either returned by mail or in person at your county election board or local tag office.

Voters who are already registered to vote may use a new online system to change their residential or mailing address within their current county. They may also update their party affiliation. Address changes to a new county, name changes and new voter registrations will still require a completed paper form, which can be downloaded on the website.

To update your information, click here.