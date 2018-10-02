Edmond woman loses 146 pounds following serious health scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a journey that was 10 years in the making.

Sarah Johnston, of Edmond, is 146 pounds lighter following a serious health scare in her 30s.

Johnston says she grew up in a family that bonded over food, so she didn't know anything else when she reached adulthood.

When she was 30-years-old, she says she was nearly 350 pounds. She says she knew that if she didn't do something, she wouldn't live much longer.

At the time, she joined Weight Watchers, started exercising and started seeing a therapist.