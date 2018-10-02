FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in eastern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting that occurred in far eastern Oklahoma.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, FBI agents were attempting to execute a search warrant at a home in Kansas, Oklahoma where a suspect was wanted for ‘interstate threatening communications.’

At some point, a shooting occurred and the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Now, the FBI Oklahoma City Division is reviewing the use of force to determine if it was justified.