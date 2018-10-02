Former teacher’s aid resigns after allegedly sending lewd message to student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A former teacher's aid at a Putnam City middle school is in hot water after he allegedly sent pornographic pictures and lewd messages to a high school girl.

The man has not been charged or arrested, but he has since resigned from the district.

Putnam City police say they plan on seeking charges with the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office.

According to the police report, another student alerted authorities that their friend was receiving the messages on Instagram.

The former employee allegedly told the girl he wanted to meet up for sex.

"The communication avenues available today are handy and convenient. But they`re also dangerous and there`s a lot of traps," said the suspect's attorney, Gary Higginbotham. “I would like to caution the public in assuming that his resignation is a reflection of what he feels his responsibility is in this case.”

According to the police report, the suspect told them he accidentally sent the images and messages, claiming they were meant for someone else.

“Like my grandma said, it’d be a pretty flat pancake that doesn’t have two sides to it," said Higginbotham. "And in this case, we’re just going to ask the public to be patient and wait until the entire story comes out.”

The suspect was also a basketball coach for an organization not affiliated with the district.

A leader at the organization says the suspect has been terminated.