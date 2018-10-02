Health officials: The earlier the better for flu vaccine

It takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to take effect. That’s why health officials said October is the best time to get a flu shot.

It will increase your likelihood of fending off the virus as well as lessen the symptoms.

After 80,000 Americans died from influenza complications last flu season, more people are expected to get a flu shot, according to a survey by CVS Health.

The survey found 22 percent of customers who didn’t get a flu vaccine are much more likely to get a shot this year after the high number of flu cases last year.

Anyone over six months can get the flu vaccine either through a shot or nasal spray.

Children, those pregnant and anyone over 50 are especially encouraged to get the vaccine.