High-speed chase in metro leads to man's arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase overnight.

Police say the chase started after a motorcyclist took off in an attempted traffic stop around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the motorcyclist started driving north on I-35, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

At one point, police lost sight of him, but later found him again near NE 10th and Sooner where he was arrested.

Officials have not released the driver’s name or any other details at this time.