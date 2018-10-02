“I want to just have support and care. I want love,” Teen afraid he won’t find a family before he ages out

OKLAHOMA CITY – 16-year-old David is holding onto hope that he’ll find a family before time runs out. This is his second time to be in DHS custody after a failed adoption.

He just turned 16 in July and, now, that he’s able to work, he’s picked up shifts at a fast food restaurant.

“Some of the kids in my situation don’t get adopted so, if you’re in my situation, I thought getting a job is the best idea so I could be prepared when I got closer to 18,” David said.

David has big goals – he wants to go to OU to be a bio-chemical engineer.

“The idea of mixing things and, then, since it’s bio, it could help with the environment and stuff. Maybe find a better way to biodegrade plastic and stuff,” David said.

But, for now, he’s keeping busy with his favorite activities.

“I like wrestling. Did a lot of wrestling. I can play instruments. A lot of brass instruments. Preferably, I play trumpet,” he said.

David is an athlete, a musician, and an adventurous foodie.

“I love spicy food,” he said.

Mexican food is his favorite. He’d love to try a little international cuisine someday, too. And, he has at least one place in mind.

“I want to go to Spain. Spain would be fun. They have beautiful white sand beaches and I really want to be on the southern border of Spain where you can see Morocco on the other side,” David said.

But, for now, the teen is living at a group home with several other children. He says he is so well-behaved, he’s been able to have a cell phone at the home.

He’s hoping his good behavior and positive outlook on life will help him find his place to call home.

“I really, really want an adoptive family, but I don’t want to just mooch off of them. I want to just have support and care. I want love. I want real love. Just not something conditional,” David said.

For more information on adopting David, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

