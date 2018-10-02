× Kevin Stitt’s company appeared in court today as defendant in federal lawsuit

NEW YORK – Gateway Mortgage, the company founded by Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt, is on of the defendants in a federal lawsuit that began today in the Southern District of New York.

The hearing was part of a civil suit filed in bankruptcy court against Gateway Mortgage Group and others in December 2016 by Lehman Brothers Holdings.

The lawsuit alleges Stitt’s company was among those that sold defective mortgages to consumers at the height of the mortgage crisis.

According to the lawsuit, Gateway resold the defective mortgages to Lehman Brothers, ultimately causing Lehman Brothers to fail and the collapse of the mortgage industry.

You can read the full suit here.