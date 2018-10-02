Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Madill

MADILL, Okla. – A man who is accused in a shooting that claimed the life of a 36-year-old man is now in custody.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, police in Madill were called to East Wolf St. following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, KXII reports that they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Sadly, he died on the way to the hospital.

A short time later, authorities arrested 38-year-old Harold Andrew MacNeil in connection to the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting, but say that MacNeil and the victim were acquaintances.