Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray grew up in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, so he was well aware of the OU-Texas rivalry.

His dad Kevin was a quarterback at Texas A&M in the 1980s, so he wasn't a Longhorns fan, but he wasn't really a Sooners fan either.

Murray says he was a Florida fan growing up, but now that he's the Oklahoma quarterback, he's excited about his first start in the OU-Texas game this Saturday.