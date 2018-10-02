Oklahoma City Animal Welfare celebrating ‘Dogtober’ with adoption specials

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are looking to add another pet to your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says now is the perfect time to do so.

Dog adoptions will be $30 all month long at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare in celebration of “Dogtober.”

“‘Dogtober’ is one of the best times of the year to adopt a dog not only because of the adoption specials, but because the fall weather is great to spend time outside with your new pet,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Stop by Animal Welfare any day of the month, or visit us at one of our special events.”

In addition to the $30 dog adoption special, ‘Dogtober’ celebrations include:

Family Fun Filled Carnival on Oct. 6 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at OKC Animal Welfare: Families can enjoy games, activities, a scavenger hunt, snow cones and popcorn. Bring pets you already have for a $25 microchip and registration special.

Dogapalooza on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bob Moore Subaru: Take part in dog photos, treats, food, microchipping, obedience trainers, free bandanas, food trucks, mobile dog washes and a photo contest.

Howl-O-Ween Family Carnival on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at OKC Animal Welfare: Family-friendly games and activities, truck-or-treating, scavenger hunt, snow cones, popcorn and more. Bring pets you already have for a $25 microchip.

All adoptable animals at the shelter are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.