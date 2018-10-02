× Oklahoma City man arrested for attempted kidnapping, assault of woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 1, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a 911 call from a mother concerned for her daughter’s safety.

According to court documents, the woman claimed that she received a photo of her daughter, who was naked and beaten.

A witness, who originally received the photo, said that 26-year-old Phillip Creighton Montgomery called her and said that “this b**** is getting blood all over my new car.”

The witness told police that she could hear a female in the background who “sounded in distress.”

Authorities ultimately found Montgomery and took him into custody.

He was arrested on more than two dozen complaints, including attempted kidnapping, concealing stolen property, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm.