Oklahoma City Zoo’s annual Pumpkin Drive returns

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo’s annual Pumpkin Drive is back!

Guests who bring a pumpkin larger than their heads through October 7 will receive free same-day admission to the zoo. The limit is one free admission per person.

Donated pumpkins will be used to decorate Haunt the Zoo, which will be held October 20, October 27 and October 28 during regular zoo hours. You’ll be able to explore the zoo, see the animals and trick-or-treat the Haunt the Zoo trail.

This year, guests can also purchase pumpkins on site at the OKC ZOO Pumpkin Patch located outside the main entrance near the security office.

