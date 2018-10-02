× Oklahoma man could face charges after illegally shooting deer with bow hours before archery hunting season began

NOBLE, Okla. – A man could face charges after illegally shooting a deer with a bow just hours before archery hunting season officially began.

“We got a tip from social media that a man had posted a deer that had been shot on September 30, the evening of September 30, so it would have been a few hours before the season actually started,” Captain Wade Farrar, an Oklahoma game warden, told News 4.

The man, from Noble, allegedly shot a buck with a bow in Cleveland County just hours before the deer archery hunting season began on October 1.

“My guys went to investigate yesterday. The man claimed that he had shot the deer that morning and that he had checked the deer in online that morning. But, all the facts pointed that it was killed the night before,” Farrar said.

Farrar said the district attorney has not yet filed charges, which is why News 4 is not naming the suspect at this time.

According to authorities, he could face thousands of dollars in fines and up to 30 days in jail, depending on the charge.